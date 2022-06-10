Alembic Pharmaceuticals receives USFDA tentative approval for Dasatinib Tablets

Alembic Pharmaceuticals Limited (Alembic) on Friday announced that it has received tentative approval from the US Food & Drug Administration (USFDA) for its Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) for Dasatinib Tablets, 20 mg, 50 mg, 70 mg, 80 mg, 100 mg, and 140 mg.

According to the company’s press statement, the tentatively approved ANDA is therapeutically equivalent to the reference listed drug product (RLD) Sprycel Tablets, 20 mg, 50 mg, 70 mg, 80 mg, 100 mg, and 140 mg, of Bristol Myers Squibb Company (BMS).

Meanwhile, Dasatinib Tablet is indicated for the treatment of adult patients with: newly diagnosed Philadelphia chromosome-positive (Ph+) chronic myeloid leukemia (CML) in chronic phase, chronic, accelerated, or myeloid or lymphoid blast phase Ph+ CML with resistance or intolerance to prior therapy including imatinib and Philadelphia chromosome-positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia (Ph+ ALL) with resistance or intolerance to prior therapy.



“Dasatinib Tablets have an estimated market size of US$ 1465 million for twelve months ending Dec 2021 according to IQVIA. Alembic has a cumulative total of 168 ANDA approvals (144 final approvals and 24 tentative approvals) from USFDA,” the company stated.

Since 1907, Alembic Pharmaceuticals Limited, a vertically integrated research, and development pharmaceutical company, has been at the forefront of healthcare. Alembic is one of the leaders in branded generics in India. According to the company, it’s brands, marketed through a marketing team of over 5000 are well recognized by doctors and patients.