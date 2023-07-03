Alembic Pharmaceuticals gets 5 USFDA approvals in Q1FY24

Alembic Pharmaceuticals Limited on Monday announced that it has received US Food & Drug Administration (USFDA) approvals on five of its Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) in Q1 of FY 23-24.

In a press statement, the Company announced that it has received 4 final approvals that include Bepotastine Besilate Ophthalmic Solution, 1.5%, Nadolol Tablets USP, 20 mg, 40 mg, and 80 mg, Carboprost Tromethamine Injection USP, 250 mcg/mL Single-Dose Vials, Doxercalciferol Injection, 4 mcg/2 mL (2 mcg/mL) Multiple-Dose Vials.

Besides these, the Company has received one tentative USFDA approval for Doxycycline Capsules, 40 mg, it added.

Alembic has received a cumulative total of 184 ANDA approvals (159 final approvals and 25 tentative approvals) from the US FDA.