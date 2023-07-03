scorecardresearch
Alembic Pharmaceuticals gets 5 USFDA approvals in Q1FY24

Written by Health Desk
The Company has received one tentative USFDA approval for Doxycycline Capsules

Alembic Pharmaceuticals Limited on Monday announced that it has received US Food & Drug Administration (USFDA) approvals on five of its Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) in Q1 of FY 23-24.

In a press statement, the Company announced that it has received 4 final approvals that include Bepotastine Besilate Ophthalmic Solution, 1.5%, Nadolol Tablets USP, 20 mg, 40 mg, and 80 mg, Carboprost Tromethamine Injection USP, 250 mcg/mL Single-Dose Vials, Doxercalciferol Injection, 4 mcg/2 mL (2 mcg/mL) Multiple-Dose Vials.

Besides these, the Company has received one tentative USFDA approval for Doxycycline Capsules, 40 mg, it added.

Alembic has received a cumulative total of 184 ANDA approvals (159 final approvals and 25 tentative approvals) from the US FDA.

First published on: 03-07-2023 at 14:32 IST

