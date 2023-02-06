Akums Pharma gets DCGI approval to launch drug for type 2 diabetic patients

Akums Drugs and Pharmaceutical Limited on Monday announced that it has received approval for its launch of the antidiabetic drug, Lobeglitazone.

The drug, released by the company, is a new formulation manufactured specifically for type 2 diabetic patients by helping them improve pancreatic beta-cell function, it claimed.

“The drug was formulated for type 2 diabetics who secrete insulin but have poor insulin sensitivity in their organs, making them less able to utilise insulin. Lobeglitazone is a one-of-a-kind medication which has a relatively low risk of hypoglycemia. The unique formulation was manufactured to improve insulin resistance rather than force its release from the pancreas,” the company stated.

According to International Diabetes Federation, over 1 in 12 adults in India are affected by the condition. The number of people with diabetes in India is the second highest in the world (74 million), after China (141 million). Over half of the people living with diabetes in India are undiagnosed. A further 40 million adults in India have Impaired Glucose Tolerance (IGT), which places them at high risk of developing type 2 diabetes.

“This novel product is the result of in-depth research & development and tireless commitment to the production of new drug formulations for the Indian Market. The tablet has been proven to reduce blood sugar levels, improve lipid and liver profiles, and lower haemoglobin A1C (HbA1C) levels. The fact that we’re the first CDMO to do this tells a lot about our focus on innovation to offer more effective treatment for the patients,” Sanjeev Jain, Managing Director of Akums, said in a statement.

In another statement, Sandeep Jain, Managing Director of Akums noted the importance of innovation. “It’s important that we as drug manufacturers continue to innovate to provide more effective solutions to ailments and diseases. With the Lobeglitazone tablets, what we’ve put together is a unique formulation that tackles type 2 diabetes by addressing the root causes in a more effective way; by affecting the relationship between the PPAR gamma, insulin, and fat cells to improve insulin resistance, among other things,” he said.

Lobeglitazone is a film-coated tablet made up of Lobeglitazone Sulfate equivalent to Lobeglitazone at 0.5 mg. It is approved by the Drugs Controller-General of India and offers a number of advantages, including higher safety profile, higher effectiveness in lower dosage, lower risk of hypoglycemia, and improved pancreatic beta-cell function, among others, the company stated.

“The new formulation is a step further in their attempt to make treatment and management of diabetes more accessible and easier. It is a safe and well-tolerated formulation that offers repose to diabetic patients. The company also plans to introduce more fixed dose drug combinations (FDCs) in the future specifically for the treatment and management of diabetes, even as it continues to be a major player in the Indian pharma industry,” the company stated on Monday.