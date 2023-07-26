Akums gets approval for triple combination diabetes treatment

Akums Drugs and Pharmaceuticals Limited on Wednesday announced that it has secured approval for its triple combination diabetes treatment. Sitagliptin 100, Pioglitazone 15 and Metformin 1000/500 comes as a more advanced treatment for diabetes, with much more efficacy and precision than monotherapy drugs that are currently in the market, the company said in a statement.

Sitagliptin 100, Pioglitazone 15 and Metformin 1000/500 is specifically formulated for the treatment of diabetes and offers a number of pharmacological advantages. The combination contains three distinctly active formulations such as Metformin, a glucose-lowering agent often prescribed as a first-line therapy for Type-2 diabetes (T2D).

Pioglitazone, on the other hand, is an outstanding component as it is considered effective against T2D because of its ability to improve insulin sensitivity, lower HbA1c levels, and promote lipid metabolism and insulin secretion. The third component in the combination is Sitagliptin, which has been observed to significantly reduce HbA(1c) levels when used as an add-on therapy after the administration of insulin, sulfonylureas, or thiazolidinediones, or alone with or without metformin.

“We have carefully studied the pharmacological properties of these formulations and with Sitagliptin 100, Pioglitazone 15 and Metamorfin 1000/500, we found the right blend for our triple-active combination. This is going to better serve anti-diabetic patients who require better treatment without necessarily swallowing multiple drugs. The approval is a boost because it shows that we followed all laid down procedures, and the drug is fit for use by patients who need relief from the impacts of not just Type-2 diabetes, Patient convenience and dosage compliance ” said Sanjeev Jain, Jt. Managing Director, Akums Drugs & Pharmaceuticals in a press statement.

The bi-layered combination was formulated following well-researched processes and operations, as well as adherence to pharmacological guidelines. Speaking on the approval, according to the company, the renoprotective effects of drugs like metformin coupled with the functional and corrective influence of pioglitazone on beta-cell and metabolic syndrome, and the stability of Sitagliptin, make an effective solution for diabetes. “As a brand, we will continue to introduce new combinations to help patients around the world get better,” he added.