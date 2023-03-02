Akums enters Global Gummies market by setting-up US NSF approved plant and innovative formulations

Akums Drugs and Pharmaceutical Limited on Thursday announced its entry into the nutraceutical gummies segment with a series of novel formulations for wellness and common ailments.

This initiative seeks to cater to a host of conditions, that comes as a solution for adults, paediatrics and geriatric population who are looking for an alternative to conventional dosage forms like tablets, capsules, syrup etc. who no longer find pills/capsules/syrups palatable or convenient, the company stated on Thursday.

“The gummy products are customised to address the general wellness and nutritional requirements with options ranging from multivitamins for kids, and immunity boosters, to those that support hair health, PMS balance, urinary health, morning sickness, and sleep, among others. There are also gummies that support eye health, and weight loss and those used as anti-hangovers, the company stated on Thursday.

The products also offer adults MVM and immunity therapies, kids multivitamins & immunity, vitamin D, hair care (Biotin), UTI gummies, gut health, sleep support, and many more, it claimed.

“The modern lifestyle is hectic and leaves the consumer with less time to focus on health. We are always committed to ensuring that we do not just produce medicines that are effective, but also produce them in formats that are easy to consume. That is what we are aiming to achieve through this segment. Imagine being able to go about your daily routine while taking nutraceuticals in the form of gummies. The production of our new gummies formulations is done at our state-of-the-art Maxcure Nutravedics plant, a subsidiary of Akums, with proven expertise in nutraceutical, ayurvedic, and health supplements. This is proof of our customised R&D formula, differentiated technologies, highest quality with regulatory standards.” Sandeep Jain, Jt. Managing Director of Akums said in a statement.

The global gummies market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.3% between 2021 and 2028, with current valuations of the segment at around $3.4 to $8 billion. Akums says its venture in gummies manufacturing is a game-changer with all possible combinations of flavours and textures, such as natural, natural identical & artificial colours; pectin, gelatin, and sugar based; low sugar, no added sugar, etc.

“Our entry into the gummies segment is to show our clients that we’re in tune with modern trends and we want to offer nutraceuticals that people love to take because they’re tasty , convenient and effective,” he noted. The move is also targeted at children, a demography known as picky eaters. The gummies have been creatively formulated and designed so that children can take their nutrition with ease. The gummies now offer a dosage form compliant with all aspects of modern lifestyle. The formulations are taste masked, travel friendly, require no water, present an easy nutrition for all, and a healthy snacking option suitable for kids, adults, and geriatrics,” Sanjeev Jain, Jt. Managing Director at Akums said in a statement.

Within this year Akums will be expanding its R&D and manufacturing facility to introduce next gen Gummies that will be the first time in the world thus supporting the differentiated requirements of diverse consumers, it added.