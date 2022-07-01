Akums Drugs receives EU GMP approval for two Haridwar-based manufacturing plants

Akums Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Ltd. on Friday announced that it has recently acquired the stringent European Union (EU) Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) approval for two of its manufacturing units in Haridwar.

According to the company’s press statement, one plant manufactures solid oral dosage forms such as tablets, hard gelatin capsules, powders in sachets, etc. belonging to the general category, and the other manufactures the large-volume and small-volume parenteral range including vials, ampoules, eyedrops, FFS as well as dry powder injections belonging to the penicillin line.

“We are happy to announce that Akums Drugs has received the EU GMP approval for two of our Haridwar-based manufacturing facilities, thus paving the path for new opportunities from the entire EU as well as many other regulatory markets. We are already the largest Indian contract manufacturing company, manufacturing over 12% of the country’s domestic supply. What makes us happiest, however, is being recognised for our “Quality First” approach. While we have been endorsed for this quality by our partners who are also leading Indian and multinational pharmaceutical companies, the latest nod from the EU GMP is a widely recognised and accepted one. Congratulations to the entire team, and hope this is the beginning of numerous possibilities for us,” Founder, Promoter and Director, Akums Drugs & Pharmaceuticals, Shri Sandeep Jain said in a statement on Friday.

“Akums is already exporting to over 50 countries around the world. With the esteemed EU GMP nod, now we have gained access to the most stringent of global pharmaceutical markets beside the USA. These include the entire European Union, and other markets like South Africa, Canada, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, Australia/New Zealand and most middle-eastern countries. Since the EU GMP is their gold standard, we are welcome to cater to the pharmaceutical demands of all these geographies. With a large R&D infrastructure already in place, we are well equipped with our basket of products to expand our presence in these regulated markets. While we are extremely proud and excited to expand our presence in these markets, the Indian domestic market has always been our pride and passion, and will continue to be so. The trust our partners have in us and our sterling quality standards is paramount to us,” Founder, Promoter and Director, Akums Drugs & Pharmaceuticals, Shri Sanjeev Jain stated.