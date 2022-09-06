Akums Drugs collaborates with LC Ingredients for exclusive rights to make and market Cynatine in India

Akums Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Ltd. on Tuesday announced that it has recently forged a collaboration with LC Ingredients to procure the raw material, manufacture, innovate and sell finished products containing Cynatine to all Indian big pharmaceutical and nutraceutical companies.

According to experts, deficiency of the fibrous protein called keratin in hair and nails results in an increase in hair loss, thin and grey hair, as well as easily breakable and discolored fingernails. However, Cynatine’s high bioavailability makes it capable of delivering keratin peptides to the body and can be consumed by humans, with no fear of toxicity associated with it, the company claims.

“In the erstwhile market, there were no healthcare supplements other than Biotin and regular hair, nail and skin (HNS) multivitamins for controlling hair fall and other related issues, but necessarily 100 percent effective. We identified this gap and when we found out about Cynatine, the only soluble source of keratin known, we connected with the innovator company LC ingredients with the aim to get exclusive rights so that we may introduce this revolutionary healthcare supplement in India. This collaborative effort will bridge the current availability gap for keratin soluble supplements. We are happy to announce that we will be the first and sole sellers of Cynatine in the Indian market. At Akums, we are glad to have yet added another ‘first’ to our laurels,” Sanjeev Jain, Founder, Promoter, and Director, Akums Drugs & Pharmaceuticals, said in a statement.

Meanwhile, Sandeep Jain, Founder, Promoter and Director, Akums Drugs & Pharmaceuticals, said that Akums is now the only company in India with exclusive rights to sell this supplement.

“Even though Cynatine is a soluble form of Keratin, it has not yet been listed with the regulatory authority FSSAI; means that no pharmaceutical company in India is permitted to produce it. This makes Akums, the only company in India with exclusive rights to sell this supplement. We have already conducted our own clinical trials on the Indian population and classified the supplement within the normal foods category. Cynatine reduces hair loss, boosts hair strength, and enhances hair’s radiance and shine. It helps to promote firmness and elasticity in the skin, minimizes fine lines and wrinkles, and improves strength by binding to the nail. And we are extremely excited to market it so that the Indian consumers may benefit from using it too,” Jain said.