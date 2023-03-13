Akums collaborates with Fermenta Biotech for manufacturing Areola cream for breastfeeding mothers

Akums Drugs and Pharmaceutical Limited on Monday announced that it has partnered with Fermenta Biotech Limited, a key global player, for manufacturing Areola cream which soothes and protects sore and cracked nipples and adjoining areas of breastfeeding moms.

The collaboration is a step towards the betterment of women’s health in India, especially lactating mothers, it claimed.

“This is an exclusive collaboration and for the first time, an Areola cream for lactating mothers is being launched in India and globally. Lanolin is a natural moisturising waxy substance that is derived from Australian sheep wool and provides soothing protection for sore and delicate skin. The ultra-pure lanolin used in the cream is non-sensitizing and hypoallergenic, which makes it completely natural and safe for babies,” the company said in a statement on Monday.

According to research, sore nipples associated with breastfeeding is a common problem with an incidence of 11% to 90%. It is due to poor positioning or attachment of the baby, abrupt detachment of the baby after feeding, skin sensitivity, hormonal changes causing breast tenderness, and climate variability. Its symptoms include redness, soreness, pain or discomfort, fissures, chapped, and dry appearance.

In a survey, sore and cracked nipples are among the top challenges quoted by Indian mothers for early weaning off breast feed. The Areola cream acts as an emollient and occlusive moisturiser that replenishes stratum corneum lipids and reduces the signs and symptoms of clinically dry and cracked skin. It is dermatologically tested and safe during lactation as it is colourless and tasteless. The product is enriched with other soothing ingredients that nurture the nipple and adjoining breast skin.

“Akums partnership with Fermenta will ensure that we are able to bring the highest quality product to our customers both in India and across the World. Fermenta is a leader in the Global industry and their expertise will help us set a benchmark in terms of innovation, quality and safety. We believe that this partnership will benefit our customers, by marketing novel products. We are confident that this collaboration will bring success and growth to both our organisations,” Jt. Managing Director of Akums, Sanjeev Jain, said in a statement.

The global sore nipple cream segment is growing at a CAGR of 11.4 percent (2019-25). While 78 percent of mothers prefer to breastfeed for at least a year, 40 percent of mothers have reported sore and cracked nipples as a major problem.

“For the first time, such a product is launched in India which has been formulated keeping in mind the pain or discomfort that lactating mothers go through. The product moisturises the dry skin of nipples, provides skin softness, and soothes irritation. The best part is that this Areola cream is safe for the mother’s skin as well as the baby’s oral health. Not many women are aware that breastfeeding should be continued for at least two years for the all-round mental and physical development of the baby. Most mothers stop breastfeeding their babies after just six months, but they should understand that stopping it can also lead to weight gain and other changes that might affect their health. This is an innovative product as it will encourage mothers to breastfeed without feeling discomfort and continue for two years,” Chief Executive Officer (CEO) · Fermenta Biotech Ltd , Prashant Nagre, said in a statement.