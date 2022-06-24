Ahammune Biosciences partners with Veeda Clinical Research and announces first in human studies for new vitiligo drug

Pune-based Ahammune Biosciences Private Limited and Ahmedabad-based Veeda Clinical Research Limited on Friday announced a partnership for the first in human studies with Ahammune’s investigational new drug- AB1001, being developed as a topical therapy for Vitiligo. According to the Bioscience firm’s press statement, the preliminary research for AB1001 was conducted at Ahammune’s R&D laboratory based out of Pune which demonstrates that this drug candidate is both safe and efficacious for vitiligo treatment.

Vitiligo also known as leukoderma is an autoimmune skin condition that leads to the formation of white or light patches on our body. According to experts, it is a lifelong condition and the current management options for these white patches provide only temporary and symptomatic relief. Moreover, both the companies – Ahammune Biosciences and Veeda Clinical Research – anticipate that this new drug has a great potential for the treatment of vitiligo.

“The development of our investigational new drug AB1001 is a result of years of hard work of Ahammune’s team and our commitment towards the cause of translating scientific innovations for betterment of the life of patients. Vitiligo is a debilitating disease where autoimmune attack to melanocytes results in the formation of white patches. The chronic nature of the disease and the lack of treatment options is distressing for the patients. Understanding this lacuna, we have identified new intervention pathway for the disease and have developed therapeutic molecules targeting this pathway. Our preclinical studies establish that our molecules have the potential to stop disease progression and also support repigmentation. We are very excited to partner with Veeda for the first in human studies with AB1001 for this promising new treatment, which will impact the lives of millions of patients,” Co-founder and Executive Director of Ahammune Biosciences Private Limited, Dr. Parul Ganju, said in a statement.

“We are privileged to partner with Ahammune Biosciences in the clinical development of a novel solution for the management of Vitiligo as compared to currently available therapies. Veeda Clinical Research, along with its subsidiary Bioneeds India Private Limited and Joint Venture company Ingenuity Biosciences, will continue to invest in our preclinical and early and late phase clinical research capabilities to be able to partner with innovative biotech companies in developing novel therapies for unmet healthcare needs,” Managing Director of Veeda Clinical Research Limited, Mr. Ajay Tandon, stated while commenting on the partnership between both companies.