After NMC makes generic drug prescription mandatory, IMA calls move ‘injustice to doctors’

Weeks after the new National Medical Commission (NMC) regulation made it mandatory for doctors to prescribe generic drugs, Indian Medical Association (IMA) on Monday demanded urgent intervention from the government.

“The notification is an injustice to doctors who always hold the interest of their patients as non-negotiable. If the Government and NMC want all the Doctors in the country to prescribe only generic drugs, they should simply order all pharmaceutical companies to manufacture all the drugs without brand names. Then no one has to write the brand name. Let the NMC/GOI ensure quality generic drugs or accept responsibility if patients fail to respond to prescribe generics,” the association said in a statement.

According to the press statement, IMA also stated that it urges the Government to have ‘one drug, one quality, one price’ system whereby all brands should be either sold at the same price which should be controlled or banned, and only generics allowed while ensuring the highest quality of these drugs.

“The present system will only put the huge dilemma in the minds of practitioners and cause unnecessary blaming of the Medical Profession by the society,” it added.

IMA demands deferring of this Regulation for wider consultations by the Government of India and IMA also calls for serious and urgent intervention by Union Government and NMC in this regard, it stated.

IMA Press Release dated 14.08.2023

According to the new regulation, notified on August 2, all doctors must prescribe generic drugs, failing which they will be penalised and even their license to practice may also be suspended for a period.

Moreover, as per the new regulation, the doctors should also avoid prescribing branded generic drugs.

“Generic medicines are 30 to 80 per cent cheaper than branded drugs. Hence, prescribing generic medicines may overtly bring down healthcare costs and improve access to quality care,” it said.

In case of violations, a doctor may be given the warning to be more careful about the regulations or instructed to attend a workshop or academic programme on ethics, personal and social relations and/or professional training.

On repeated violations, the doctor’s license to practice may be suspended for a particular period, the regulations said as quoted by PTI.

Reportedly, a template has also been provided by the NMC that may be used for writing prescriptions rationally. The new regulation also urged the doctors to encourage patients to purchase drugs from Jan Aushadhi Kendras and other generic pharmacy outlets, educate medical students and the public about the equivalence of generic medicine with their branded counterparts.

They should actively participate in programs related to promotion and access to generic medicines, it added.