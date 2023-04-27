Abbott recalls thyroid tablets from Madhya Pradesh and Telangana; issues public notice

Abbott India on Tuesday recently issued a public notice for the voluntary recall of one batch of Thyronorm tablets. The public notice is now all over social media and has led to a sense of panic among consumers. Thyronorm is a medicine that is used to treat an underactive thyroid gland (hypothyroidism).

Following the public notice, Drugs Control Administration of Telangana has directed drug inspectors in the state to keep a strict vigil on the movement of a mislabelled batch of thyroid medicine.

According to the circular, the drug batch was mislabelled with the dose strength as 25 microgram, whereas the bottles contain 88 microgram tablets. The notice has also urged the drug inspectors to take steps to recall the subject drug batch available in the market and submit a compliance report to the Joint Director.

In a statement shared with Financial Express.com over e-mail, the company stated that it has recalled one batch due to a labeling error that mislabeled the dose strength.

“Abbott has recalled one batch (No. AEJ0713; Mfg. Date: March 2023) of Thyronorm, a medicine used in the treatment of hypothyroidism, in India, due to a labeling error that mislabeled the dose strength (mcg or microgram). There are no quality issues with the product, and we haven’t received any reports of patient impact. A small percentage of bottles from the concerned batch (No. AEJ0713) of 88mcg tablets have an incorrect 25mcg label. It is important that people take the correct dose, so we have initiated a voluntary recall of the mislabeled batch,” a spokesperson of the company said.

🚨 There has been a public notice issued Abbott India regarding recall of THYRONOM 25 mcg tablets of *Batch* *No.* *AEJ0713* manufactured in *March* *2023*.



Kindly look at your medication if you or your loved ones are getting treated for hypothyroidism and are on Thyronorm.🚨 pic.twitter.com/OuUKvtl0vS — Dr.Saketha Reddy (@DrPakhalSaketha) April 25, 2023

The spokesperson also informed that they are working with our distributors and other partners to facilitate this recall.

“We are working with our distributors and other partners to facilitate this recall. This batch has been invoiced only in MP and Telangana. This issue does not affect or extend to any other batch or dosage strength of Thyronorm or other Abbott products. Consumers can contact Abbott for guidance or more information if they have a bottle from the concerned batch at: webmasterindia@abbott.com or call at +91 22 50461000/50462000,” the spokesperson said.

Also Read Venus Remedies gets marketing authorisation for its chemotherapy drug in UK

People who have recently purchased Thyronorm with Batch number AEJ0713, manufacturing date of March 2023 and expiry date of February 2025 are requested to return the bottle to the chemist they purchased it from, said the notice.

According to media reports, Abbott’s Thyronorm was listed as being “not of standard quality” by the Telangana government in October last year.