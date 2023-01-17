89bio’s drug has potential to become a major player in cholesterol disorder market: GlobalData

GlobalData, a data and analytics company, on Tuesday said that 89bio’s pegazofermin has the potential to become one of the major players in the dyslipidemia space if it is successful in Phase III clinical trials.

Dyslipidemia is the imbalance of lipids such as cholesterol, low-density lipoprotein cholesterol, (LDL-C), triglycerides, and high-density lipoprotein (HDL). This condition can lead to cardiovascular disease with severe complications.

Recently, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) supported the advancement of pegozafermin into two Phase III clinical trials, the first due to launch in the first half of 2023.

If successful, pegozafermin has the potential to address an unmet need of efficacious therapies with improved side-effect profiles for hypertriglyceridemia, GlobalData claims.

According to the analyst consensus forecast on the GlobalData Pharma Intelligence Center, the drug is expected to reach $438 million by 2028.

“The prevalence of severe hypertriglyceridemia is rising globally due to increasing cases of obesity, metabolic syndrome, and type 2 diabetes. Only half of patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia reach target lipid levels with currently marketed drugs, including statins and fibrates, demonstrating an unmet need for treatment options with better efficacy,” Kaya Olczak, Healthcare Analyst at GlobalData, said in a statement.

Pegozafermin is currently the only drug being investigated by 89bio and is also in Phase II trials for non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

“In the Phase II ENTRIGUE trial completed in 2022, pegozafermin significantly reduced triglyceride levels in patients with severe hyperlipidemia, including in those with background statin and fibrate therapy. Pegozafermin additionally boasts beneficial metabolic effects, including glycemic control and suppression of liver fibrosis,” Olczak added.