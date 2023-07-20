scorecardresearch
2022 saw decade-high immuno-oncology approvals, finds GlobalData

The steady rise in the number of approvals has been driven by the success of these therapies, with immuno-oncology therapy Keytruda forecast to become the highest-selling drug in 2023.

Written by Health Desk
Between 2020 and 2021, the number of approvals increased by over 300%.

As oncology diagnoses increase across the globe, immuno-oncology therapies have emerged as a novel treatment category, outside of chemotherapy and radiotherapy, that can help combat aggressive forms of cancer. Against this backdrop, 2022 saw a record number of immuno-oncology approvals with 10 new innovative drugs being approved, finds GlobalData, a data and analytics company.

Quentin Horgan, Associate Director at GlobalData, comments: “The first officially recognized immuno-oncology therapy was Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Yervoy, a monoclonal antibody that functioned as an immune checkpoint inhibitor and was approved in 2011 by the FDA for metastatic melanoma. Since then, the number of approved innovator immuno-oncology therapies (immunotherapies) has been on the rise, with a 150% increase between 2014 and 2022.”

The steady rise in the number of approvals has been driven by the success of these therapies, with immuno-oncology therapy Keytruda forecast to become the highest-selling drug in 2023. Between 2020 and 2021, the number of approvals increased by over 300%. 2022 saw a further 11% increase giving it the record number of approvals.

Quentin continues: “This record-breaking cohort included therapies such as Carvykti by Johnson & Johnson, a gene-modified cell therapy that was approved for refractory multiple myeloma, and Hansizhuang by Shanghai Henlius Biotech, a monoclonal antibody approved for lung cancer and other solid tumors.”

The large increase in the number of immuno-oncology therapy approvals over the last two years highlights their significance, especially in light of the fact that the COVID-19 pandemic led to delays in the review and approval of multiple drugs.

Quentin concludes: “If this peak in the number of approvals continues, it may mean that we see a shift in the types of oncology therapies making it to the market, with immuno-oncology therapies making up a greater share. However, with only three therapies approved in the first half of 2023, it remains to be seen if 2022’s high number of approvals will be matched.”

First published on: 20-07-2023 at 08:00 IST

