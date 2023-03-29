18 Pharmaceutical companies lose their license over poor quality medicines; Here are the details

Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) on Tuesday canceled the licenses of as many as 18 pharmaceutical companies. According to media reports, the decision was taken following an inspection and it was found that these companies were manufacturing spurious or substandard drugs.

According to the order issued on Tuesday, the drug regulator conducted an inspection of 76 companies in 20 states. However, the name of the companies is not yet known. The inspection was conducted jointly by central and state governments. Reportedly, the regulators have identified 203 firms. A majority of the companies are from Himachal Pradesh (70), followed by Uttarakhand (45) and Madhya Pradesh (23).

Also Read Dr. Rajeev Singh Raghuvanshi appointed as new Drugs Controller General of India

This inspection comes at a time after questions are being raised over the quality of Indian-manufactured drugs that are being sold abroad.

Earlier this year, the WHO again issued an alert against two cough syrups manufactured by Noida-based Marion Biotech after the syrups were linked to the death of 18 children in Uzbekistan.

In February this year, the United States health authorities warned against the use of eye drops sold by Chennai-based Global Pharma Healthcare after the product led to one person’s death and multiple cases of vision loss.

In October last year, the WHO had issued a warning alert against four cough and cold syrups, manufactured by Haryana-based Maiden Pharmaceuticals, after 66 children allegedly lost their lives in The Gambia.