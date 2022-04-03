Over 90 pc patients satisfied with services at Aam Aadmi Mohalla clinics in Delhi, says survey

Around 93 percent of the patients visiting Aam Aadmi Mohalla clinics in Delhi are satisfied with the services provided there, according to a survey conducted by the city government. On an average, a patient spends 18 minutes at the Mohalla clinics — 9.92 minutes to meet the doctor and 8.35 minutes to get the prescribed medicines, it said.

According to government data, around 116 patient visits were recorded per Mohalla clinic per day in 2021 as against 104 in 2019. There are 520 Mohalla clinics operating across the national capital. Their number stood at 403 in 2019 and 503 in 2020, the data showed.

The survey also showed that the number of patient visits per Delhi government dispensary per day reduced to 72 in 2021 from 190 in 2019 and 195 in 2020. The average number of patient visits per Delhi government polyclinic per day came down from 245 in 2019 to 146 in 2021, it stated.

At present, there are 29 government polyclinics and 175 dispensaries functional in the capital.