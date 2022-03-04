Oral-B launches its latest electric toothbrush iO Series 10 with AI feature to offer unique brushing experience

The brand was showcased at Mobile World Congress (MWC) to shed more light on the wireless magnetic charger set to accompany the brush.

Tooth care giant Oral-B has launched its latest flagship electric toothbrush iO Series 10 which is equipped with Artificial Intelligence (AI) to offer real-time guidance on when, where and how to brush.

The magnetic charger has the feature of six color-changing lights on twill indicating the quality of brushing across six different zones (upper right back teeth, upper front teeth etc). This feature helps when you are applying too much or too little pressure to your gums.

Digits on the side of the iOSense helps indicate optimum brushing time before reverting to a helpful digital clock face when you’re not brushing.

The iOSense charger also tracks brushing habits and provides personalised goals to the user. It is programmed to also send information to the Oral-B app for a more personalized brushing experience.

As for the actual brushes Oral-B has on the way this year, the flagship iO Series 10 will lead the line in 2022 ahead of two new entry-level brushes in the same range. The Oral-B iO Series 4 and 5 will boast the same quiet brushless motor as other cleaners in the lineup, but will lack premium features like a touchscreen display and the myriad brushing modes found elsewhere.