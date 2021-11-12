Nutrify Today launches nutraceuticals academy towards elevating skill sets for industry growth

The Nutrify Today Academy is industry educational platforms that will help nutraceutical professionals expand their business acumen.

The Nutrify Today Academy, with dual bases in Mumbai and Bangalore, India, will initially focus on India and Asia before expanding to other key global nutraceutical markets through an online curriculum.

Nutrify Today recently launched the Nutrify Today Academy (https://academy.nutrifytoday.com/) aimed at elevating skill sets for working executives in the nutraceuticals category to stay in sync with the industry’s growth.

The Nutrify Today Academy, with dual bases in Mumbai and Bangalore, India, will initially focus on India and Asia before expanding to other key global nutraceutical markets through an online curriculum. Several universities including GITAM, Centurion University, Atal Incubation Centre at the Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology (AIC-CCMB), National Research and Development Corporation of India (NRDC), Council Of Scientific And Industrial Research–Indian Institute Of Integrative Medicine (CSIR–IIIM), and others, will have strong academic affiliations with the Nutrify Today Academy.

According to Amit Srivastava, Chief Catalyst for Nutrify Today, the Nutrify Today Academy will also provide access to university students studying pharma, food technology, biochemistry, and chemical engineering who want to pursue a career in nutraceutical ingredient formulation. The Nutrify Today Academy expects to train a minimum of 5,000 professionals by 2024. Explaining the rationale behind the launch of the academy, Srivastava said, “India is currently a USD$8 billion market, however, we expect exports to grow significantly. Stakeholders in the sector predict that by 2025, the industry will be valued USD$40 billion, and by 2030, it will be worth as much as USD$100 billion.”

The Academy’s faculty will consist of senior industry professionals and senior academicians, thus providing an inside view of the industry.

“The Nutrify Today Academy is industry educational platforms that will help nutraceutical professionals expand their business acumen. The industry is eagerly seeking people who are knowledgeable about product formulations, scientific and overall business development,” said Srivastava.

Nutrify Today Academy industry leaders will include Dr. Balkumar Marthi, the former R&D head of Unilever, Brijesh Kapil, former Procter & Gamble India board member, Naaznin Hussein, former president of the Indian Dietetics Association and key opinion leader, Sheldon Baker, Baker Dillon Group chief executive officer and nutraceutical brand marketing leader from the US, as well as other industry professionals who will play a key role in Academy development. The Academy will also have major companies from India and the US advising on course direction.

“The Academy will provide corporate executives with a greater understanding about idea-to-commercialization view of the industry and provide university students a look at the professional and corporate side of the industry,” said Baker.

He further added, “From my brand marketing and PR experience, much of the current global market is not keenly aware of the need to develop ongoing company and product marketing strategies. I will try to enlighten course participants of such a need, the cost involved and which directions they might want to consider.”

Nutraceuticals is still considered a relatively new field of study in the India healthcare industry. It recognizes the importance of healthy lifestyle habits and creating a sustainable and a healthy world. Nutraceuticals have sparked much attention in recent years because of its potential nutritional, safety, and medicinal advantages, and as an industry, has the potential for growing to USD$100 billion market by 2030.

The post-pandemic expansion of nutraceuticals in India has attracted global attention creating an Indian nutraceuticals demand in the US and international nutraceuticals entering India. Nutrify Today is the world’s first platform that has taken an idea from conception to commercialization in half the time it takes to traditionally execute it development. This platform currently has over 10,000 executives from nutraceuticals, government, investors and regulatory bodies from India and other global markets. For Academy enrollment information visit https://academy.nutrifytoday.com/.

Nutrify Today organizes theme focussed workshops between large players, start-ups, investors, and regulators. The workshops create the right environment and opportunities for businesses to actuate. The past workshops have resulted in business networking and actuation of business between innovators and market access leaders.

