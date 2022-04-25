NHA invites recommendations from stakeholders on revised draft HDM policy by May 21, 2022

The National Health Authority (NHA) has asked stakeholders to give their comments and recommendations on the revised draft of Health Data Management (HDM) policy by May 21, 2022, on the NHA website.



The draft with revisions has been released on the website https://abdm.gov.in/home/Publications under the heading “Consultation Papers”.



The NHA had released a revised draft of Health Data Management (HDM) policy on April 23, 2022, based on the feedback from various stakeholders and learnings from pilot and national rollout of Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM).



The NHA had earlier finalized and published the HDM Policy for the ABDM in December 2020.



In addition to online mode of submission, all the stakeholders are requested to give their comments by registered posts/courier. Representations may be sent to the following address- Chief Executive Officer, National Health Authority, 9th Floor, Tower-1, Jeevan Bharti Building, Connaught Place, New Delhi – 110001.



The NHA is the apex body responsible for implementing India’s flagship public health insurance scheme called Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana. It has been assigned with the role of designing strategy, building technological infrastructure and implementation of National Digital Health Mission (NDHM) to create a National Digital Health Eco-system.



The NHA is the successor of the National Health Agency, which has been functioning as a registered society since May 23, 2018. Pursuant to Cabinet decision for full functional autonomy, the National Health Agency was reconstituted as the National Health Authority on January 2, 2019, under Gazette Notification Registered No. DL –(N) 04/0007/2003-18.



In order to promote digitization of healthcare and create an open interoperable digital health ecosystem for the country, the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM) was launched by the Government of India.



ABDM seeks to bridge the gap among multiple stakeholders that are a part of the healthcare ecosystem.

The nationwide rollout of ABDM was announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 27, 2021 following the launch of its pilot project with the name of National Digital Health Mission (NDHM) on August 15, 2020.

The pilot project with the name of NDHM was launched in the six union territories of Ladakh, Chandigarh, Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu, Puducherry, Lakshadweep and Andaman and Nicobar Islands.



It aims to do so by prescribing common health data standards, developing core modules such as registry of health facilities and healthcare professionals required for interoperability. This allows various digital health systems to interact with each other by enabling seamless sharing of data across various healthcare providers who may be using different digital health systems. Digitization of processes in the healthcare institutions shall be taken up by dovetailing various resources.