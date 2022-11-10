ZS India partners with Shrimad Rajchandra Love and Care to focus on Anaemia eradication

ZS, a global management consulting & technology firm on Thursday announced that it is partnering with Shrimad Rajchandra Love and Care, a global non-profit organization to work towards eradication of anemia as part of the latter’s flagship programme, ‘Project Anemia’.

According to the firm, this partnership is aimed at managing and significantly reducing the incidence of Nutritional Deficiency Anemia at a community level in Valsad.

The program will be initiated at Shrimad Rajchandra Hospital and Research Centre (SRHRC) — a charitable, multi-specialty hospital located in Dharampur. As a part of this partnership, ZS will enable SRHRC through its strategy, data management and analytics expertise to execute the project and create maximum impact in the communities.

“We think this is a very critical partnership for us to create better healthcare outcomes for people in India and the initiative by Shrimad Rajchandra Hospital and Research Centre is designed to address the nutritional deficiency-led diseases at the grassroots. We will leverage our technology expertise and analytical abilities to help with timely diagnosis and preventive care for the communities in Gujarat. At ZS, we believe in creating meaningful impact through our expertise. Globally and in India, we undertake several healthcare initiatives focused to change lives of millions of people and we are glad to support the Indian healthcare ecosystem through such partnerships,” Mohit Sood, Regional Managing Principal, ZS India, said in a statement.

Studies suggest anemia has a high prevalence, especially in countries with low-income settings and a higher population. Iron deficiency-led anemia affects the growth of children as well as productivity and cognizance among adults. Over next 5-6 months ZS will help in drive awareness about the disease, address key concern areas and align on clear actionable direction supporting diagnosis at scale, provide data analysis and insights to ensure effective follow through and post the initial phase-wise engagement, ZS will continue to advise the next phases based on data and analytics, it claimed.

