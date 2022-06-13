Ziphius Vaccines and University of Antwerp collaborate to research and develop lipid library

Ziphius Vaccines and the University of Antwerp announced recently that they are collaborating to research and develop a dynamic lipid library for optimised delivery systems of ribonucleic acid (RNA) based drugs and therapeutics.

Ziphus, a biopharmaceutical company, specialises in developing self-amplifying RNA medicinal products for vaccine and therapeutic applications

Reportedly, Ziphius’ delivery platform employs the cutting-edge lipid nanoparticle (LNP) technology to specifically design saRNA carriers that ensure proper encapsulation, stability and biodegradability of the LNP-saRNA complex.

“Everyone got to know about mRNA vaccines during the COVID-19 crisis. In future, we expect a lot from saRNA vaccines, their successors. Different researchers of the University of Antwerp have extensive expertise in the prevention and treatment of infectious diseases. We are pleased that we can now pool our knowledge with Ziphius. In some cases, one plus one equals three: that is certainly the case when it comes to this collaboration,” Professor Koen Augustyns, dean at the University of Antwerp said in a statement.

“Efficient delivery of saRNA to the cells is a major limiting factor for the development and production of RNA-based vaccines. With this collaboration agreement with the University of Antwerp we will be leveraging the expertise and the innovative skills in organic and medicinal chemistry continue to invest in the further optimisation of our proprietary delivery platform,” Chris Cardon, CEO of Ziphius Vaccines, said.

Ziphius’ lead compound, ZIP1642, is a COVID-19 vaccine candidate and is currently being evaluated in preclinical studies.