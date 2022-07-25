Young couples in age group 25-35 facing infertility are now opting for IVF treatments: Pristyn Care study

On the occasion of World IVF Day, Pristyn Care on Monday released its IVF study to raise awareness about infertility and its treatments. According to the company’s press statement, the study was conducted with over 2000+ respondents across metros and the qualitative interviews were conducted by Pristyn Care with couples undergoing IVF treatments.

According to the study, 78 percent would feel comfortable discussing their infertility and alternative pregnancy methods with their family and friends. As per the study, 58% of respondents feel that women are the major decision-makers when it comes to undergoing IVF treatment. According to medical journals, most women typically see success rates of 20-35% per cycle, but the likelihood of getting pregnant decreases with each successive round, while the cost increases. Even after unsuccessful cycles, 60% of respondents, including men and women, have said that they will opt for another cycle irrespective of the cost involved.

Moreover, over 70 per cent of respondents considering IVF cycles are in the age group of 25-35 due to infertility in either partner. Meanwhile, some of the lifestyle-related reasons for increasing infertility rates are STDs, PCOD, work stress, unhealthy eating habits, lack of regular exercise, obesity etc.

“We recently forayed into IVF and get about 5000 enquiries every month and over 20% go for detailed consultation for the treatment. Maternity care and IVF Treatment requests have increased in the last few years, given the rising concerns around infertility and family planning. We at Pristyn Care have a strong base of experienced fertility specialists from varied areas of expertise. We make sure that we are there for our patients at every step of the journey (from pre conception to delivery). Our industry experience and ability to develop concrete family planning solutions through IVF, detailed doctor consultations, and personalized care provides comprehensive treatment planning,” Dr Garima Sawhney, co-founder & Gynaecologist at Pristyn Care said in a statement.

The company claims that IVF is the most effective way of treating infertility even then there are so many infertile couples still so wary of going in for IVF. As per the study, 74% have cited fears concerning normal pregnancy, low success rates and twin pregnancy while undergoing IVF treatments.