World Liver Day: Watch out for these life-threatening liver diseases

World Liver Day 2023: Liver diseases affect millions of patients every year in India. According to a report by the World Health Organization (WHO), liver diseases are the tenth most common cause of death.

According to a 2022 study published in the Clinical Liver Disease Journal, the incidence of chronic liver diseases (CLDs), as causes of mortality in India have been increasing progressively since 1980. The study also revealed that CLD is gradually becoming a public health priority in India.

Additionally, NAFLD and ALD are emerging as important causes of CLD in the country paralleling the changes in lifestyle and social customs. According to a 2021 study published in the aforementioned journal, Hepatitis B and C, alcoholic liver disease, and non‐alcoholic liver disease are probably the major contributors of cirrhosis and liver cancer‐related mortality.

Every year, April 19 is marked as World Liver Day to spread awareness about liver diseases and for ensuring liver health.

Here some liver diseases prevalent in India:

Liver Hepatitis

There are two types of Hepatitis: Acute Hepatitis and Chronic hepatitis. Acute Hepatitis is an inflammation of the liver that results in liver cell damage and destruction and it is extremely common. When people do not recover fully from acute hepatitis, they develop chronic hepatitis, as the liver continues to sustain more damage and inflammation. Hepatitis is considered chronic if symptoms persist longer than six months.

Viral Hepatitis

Viral Hepatitis is an inflammation of the liver caused by a virus infection. In this condition, the liver cell gets damaged. There are five main types of viruses causing Hepatitis:

Hepatitis A and Hepatitis E – These types of hepatitis are usually spread by fecal-oral contact which implies that contaminated drinking water is the main source of these infections.

Hepatitis B and C – Hepatitis B virus infection is totally preventable as a safe and highly effective vaccine is easily available. Unlike Hepatitis B, Hepatitis C has no effective vaccine is available for its prevention.

Hepatitis D – This form occurs together with Hepatitis B, making the Hepatitis B infection worse.

Alcoholic Liver Disease

Alcohol-induced liver disease is caused by excessive consumption of alcohol and is a common but preventable disease. There are three stages of alcohol-induced liver disease: Fatty liver (Stage I), Alcoholic hepatitis (Stage II), and Alcoholic cirrhosis (Stage III). According to experts, once advanced cirrhosis sets in, complete abstinence from alcohol and liver transplant is the only option.

Liver Cancer

Liver cancer or Hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) is one of the commonest cancers in the world especially in countries like India. This is because India has a high incidence of Hepatitis B infection. Apart from Hepatitis B, it may be caused by other diseases that lead to cirrhosis of the liver such as Hepatitis C infection, and alcohol abuse.

Lifestyle changes that can make your liver healthy:

Alcohol abstinence

Weight loss

Universal vaccination for Hepatitis A and B

Usage of barrier contraceptives (e.g. condoms) and safe sexual practices

Early use of antivirals for Hepatitis B and C, when indicated

Avoid herbal supplements and over the counter medicines

Regular Health Checkup