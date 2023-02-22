Women and children’s healthcare chain Motherhood Hospital launches new unit in Gurugram

Motherhood Hospitals on Wednesday innaugrated its single specialty hospital in Gurugram. The 20th hospital of the network was inaugurated by Gul Panag.

“The launch of this hospital represents a major milestone in our efforts to bring accessible, high-quality healthcare to the varied communities residing in Gurugram. The hospital’s focus on patient-centered care, combined with the latest medical advancements, will provide the residents with access to exceptional healthcare. We look forward to serving the women and children and being a trusted partner in their healthcare journey and setting new standards in the region,” Gautham CB, Regional Director of North & West Motherhood Hospitals said during the launch on Wednesday.

This new unit will provide facilities like gynaecologist and pediatricians, obstetrics, high-risk pregnancy, fertility care, advanced laparoscopic gynaecology surgery, general surgery, breast health, Level III Neonatal Intensive Care (NICU), Medical Intensive Care (MICU), Neonatology, Radiology and foetal medicine, Dermatology, Physiotherapy and Lamaze, 24/7 Pharmacy, 24/7 Laboratory, 8 to 8 Ultrasound and parental counseling vouches for the utmost safety and comfort for the mother as well as the child.

“As a child expert, I have been observing a few trends in newborn care. There has been a change from one size fits all to a greater focus on providing individualized care to each newborn based on their unique needs. Additionally, there has been a growing emphasis on the importance of breastfeeding and skin-to-skin contact between mothers and babies, which has been shown to have numerous health benefits. Technological advances, such as non-invasive monitoring systems and improved ventilation techniques, are also helping to improve outcomes for newborns. While there is still much work to be done, these trends give us reason to be optimistic about the future of neonatal care and the health of our youngest patients,” Dr Sanjay Wazir, Neonatologist and Pediatrician, Motherhood Hospitals, Gurgaon said during the launch.

Motherhood Hospital, Gurugram (FE.com/Sushmita Panda)

According to UNICEF, Maternal mortality is considered a key health indicator and the direct causes of maternal deaths are well known and largely preventable and treatable.

On rising incidences of ailments associated with women’s health, Dr. Preety Agarwal, Medical Director for Gynecology and Obstetrics told Financial Express.com: “We are seeing a lot of hormonal disorders…most of us are working and achievers in our own field. However, our work-life balance is affected which ultimately affects our health. There has been an increase in Poly-cystic ovaries, and endometriosis and hormonal disbalance. Early menarche is increasing due to exposure of young girls to a lot of extraneous things like plastics.”

According to Dr. Agarwal, to take care of these problems it is essential to have some form of activities and a healthy diet not just for children but also for mothers.