Woman gets pimple on her nose, turns out its skin cancer

In what appeared to be a harmless pimple, a New Zealand-based woman got the shock of her life. According to media reports, the woman discovered a red bump on her nose last year. However, she didn’t think much as she assumed that it an acne.

However, she was shocked about getting a pimple as she is in her 50s. Over the next few months, the woman used all sorts of concealers to hide the bump, waiting for it to disappear.

Soon the ‘pimple’ turned purple and others noticed it. According to media reports, when her partner asked about it, she said ‘It’s just a pimple.’

However, soon things worsened. In January 2023, the spot become really sore and she tried to squeeze it. First nothing happened and then “It bled and bled.”

Although she realised something is wrong, she still waited for one more month before finally seeing a doctor. Soon, she got the shock of her life, when she was diagnosed with basal cell carcinoma. Reportedly, the doctor said that surgery was needed to remove the cancer from her nose.

What is basal cell carcinoma?

Basal Cell Carcinoma is a type of skin cancer. According to Mayo Clinic, this type of cancer begins in the basal cells, producing new skin cells as old ones die off. It usually occurs on areas of the skin that are exposed to the sun, such as your head and neck.

Health experts emphasize that basal cell carcinoma is caused by long-term exposure to ultraviolet (UV) radiation from sunlight. Avoiding the sun and using sunscreen may help protect against basal cell carcinoma.

What are the symptoms of basal cell carcinoma?

A shiny, skin-colored bump. It may look pearly white or pink on white skin. On brown and Black skin, the bump often looks brown or glossy black. It may also bleed and scab over.

A brown, black or blue lesion

A flat, scaly patch

A white, waxy, scar-like lesion

According to Mayo Clinic, you should consult a doctor if you observe changes in the appearance of your skin like new growth or change in the previous growth.

In April this year, the woman underwent nasal flap surgery to remove cancerous cells. According to media reports, she is monitored monthly as she is at risk of developing skin cancer again.