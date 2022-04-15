Wockhardt Hospital launches support group for patients suffering from Parkinson’s and their families

Wockhardt Hospitals Mira Road has launched a support group to bring together patients and their families and caregivers. According to the hospital, this initiative will guide them about the proper treatment and care required for patients with Parkinson’s disease. The hospital’s programme will provide support by addressing the clinical, physical, diet prudence, and emotional needs of the patient. The hospital claimed that the event saw the participation of 50 patients and families.



Parkinson’s disease is a neurodegenerative disorder of the central nervous system that develops slowly and the symptoms are evident over a period of time. The disorder affected the locomotor skills of the patient. Shaking, tremors, rigidity, difficulty walking, and moving are some of the common symptoms of Parkinson’s disease. Parkinson’s is also connected to mental disorders such as depression, anxiety, and nervousness as the disease attacks the dopamine-producing neurons of the brain.



“A large number of people are living with Parkinson’s disease. The patient and even his/her family are under stress. It becomes challenging to take care of such patients. There is a poor awareness about Parkinson’s disease. People often ignore symptoms like tremors and slow locomotion in their daily activities attributing them to old age, or stress and depression,” Dr Pavan Pai, consultant interventional neurologist, Wockhardt Hospitals, Mira Road said.

Dr. Pai also stated that now, Parkinson’s is sometimes seen in youngsters (under 50) and is known as young-onset Parkinson’s disease (YOPD). He also informed that secondary Parkinson’s occurs due to repeated head injury, chemical exposure, and post-encephalitic (after brain infection).



Dr. Pai revealed that the Parkinson’s Support Group encourages the patients to manage the disease via exercise and therapies other than medication. It helps them to improve their quality of life.