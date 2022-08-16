Wipro GE Healthcare collaborates with Boston Scientific to provide cardiac care in India

GE Healthcare on Tuesday announced its collaboration with Boston Scientific to provide end-to-end innovative interventional cardiac care solutions in India. According to the company’s press statement, the collaboration will enable easier access to treatment and is intended to improve heart care for patients, thereby addressing the disease burden prevailing in the country.

The company claims that this is a first-of-its-kind collaboration between the two MedTech companies in India.

“End-to-end cardiac care centres, with a focus on best-in-class patient outcomes are fundamental in bridging the industry gap and managing cardiac burden in India. With our collaboration with Boston Scientific, we aim to unlock the potential of interventional cardiology, offer better heart care by building efficiency across the care pathway journey of the patient and deliver precision care,” Dr. Shravan Subramanyam, Managing Director, Wipro GE Healthcare said in a statement.

The company also claimed that there has not been a proportionate growth in cardiology care in India, therefore, it is imperative to bridge the gap by leveraging innovative solutions that support reliable and efficient healthcare delivery. There is also a need to create public private partnerships (PPP) that connect smaller communities with the larger private tertiary healthcare centres through a hub and spoke model that can improve the cardiac care landscape, it said.

ALSO READ | GE Healthcare inaugurates its First ‘5G Innovation Lab’ in India

“It’s essential to work with clinicians and healthcare providers to understand the challenges they face in care delivery, and to provide tailored solutions to help them manage those obstacles and better serve their patients. This collaboration is focused on addressing such challenges by providing healthcare professionals expanded access to the latest solutions and technologies to advance patient care,” said Manoj Madhavan, Managing Director of Boston Scientific in India.

Earlier this year, GE Healthcare signed a similar partnership with Boston Scientific in Southeast Asia which also offers combined cardiology solutions to customers including in training and education.