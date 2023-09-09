Will G20 see consensus on some wish list items in health & climate change?

For a country that pictures itself as the voice of the global South, matters relating to health and climate change will, inescapably, wind their way up as key items in any agenda.

Granted that a consensus statement is a political event and given the differing views among countries over Russia and Ukraine, agreements may not be easily forthcoming this time.

Last year, the big moment for Indonesia under its presidency was the efforts leading to the creation of a new financial intermediary fund for pandemic prevention, preparedness and response, which again would not have been easy, especially with China.

Nonetheless, while the unfolding summit in Delhi will reveal the eventual contents of the much awaited Delhi declaration, there seems already a wish list from those who have tracked the developments during the year. In healthcare, ideally it would be achieving a common ground on a counter-measures platform and on pandemic preparedness. For instance, building a research and development network, focussing on some important diseases that are relevant for the global South. All of it with a commitment and an agreement to share data, to develop a network, to fund joint studies, to develop vaccines and drugs. This could help in the efforts towards pandemic preparedness in the long run. This apart, agreements to focus on some of the neglected diseases, including ailments of concern such as tuberculosis and anti-microbial resistance. Some of this could help in the larger efforts toward pandemic preparedness in the long run.

In the global South, there is also the challenge of diseases emerging from the forests. Such as the Nipah virus infection outbreaks in Bangladesh. Reams have already been written and discussed on the story of Covid and its origins. Is it therefore possible now to hope for an agreement between the nations on a shared surveillance network and a shared ‘one-health’ strategy. In fact, in a recent paper in Science Direct titled ‘Organising for One Health in developing countries,’ Nachiket Mor, a former banker, expert on financial inclusion and a visiting scientist at the Banyan Academy of Leadership in Mental Health, talks of an ability to shape the response to megatrends such as climate change and deforestation and for seeing ‘One Health’ as a broader idea that is well beyond a narrow perspective of humans as victims of zoonotic diseases to one that looks at animal, human, environmental well-being as equally important elements.

On health and digital depth, ideally the hopes seem on efforts that can take the emerging global alignment on the digital future and transitioning from achievements in finance to impact in healthcare. More so, with India willing to offer to other countries the open source digital platform and the stack it has built and now leveraging it beyond the financial arena to healthcare. After all, it is one area where even several rich nations could learn from India.

On climate change seeking to forge stronger ties between Global South and Global North and on innovative financing options along with reforming the multilateral system to ensure financing of actions on climate and sustainable development goals (SDGs). It is another question as to whether it is the form of financing that matters or the quantum of financing.

Also, some sort of agreement on technology exchange, on responsible development and sustainable strategy. A collaborative agreement to share knowledge, understanding about sustainable development and in particular sustainable urbanisation.