WHO launches first blueprint for dementia research; Highlights need for better treatment strategies

The World Health Organization (WHO) on Tuesday announced that it has developed a blueprint for dementia research, the first WHO initiative of its kind for non-communicable diseases. According to the global health agency, the blueprint is designed to provide guidance to policymakers, funders, and the research community on dementia research, making it more efficient, equitable, and impactful.

According to the experts, dementia is one of the greatest health challenges of the current generation.

“Although dementia is the 7th leading cause of death globally, dementia research accounts for less than 1.5 percent of total health research output. Sadly, we are falling behind in implementing the Global action plan on the public health response to dementia 2017-25. Addressing dementia comprehensively requires research and innovation to be an integral part of the response,” Dr. Soumya Swaminathan, WHO’s Chief Scientist said in a statement.

The global health agency emphasised that strategies are needed to better understand, prevent, and treat the underlying diseases that cause dementia and, at the same time, provide care and support for people with dementia and their carers.

Moreover, dementia research needs to be conducted within an enabling environment, where collaborations are fostered, and equitable and sustained investment is realised, it stated.

“We can achieve progress in dementia research by strengthening and monitoring the drivers of research highlighted in the Blueprint so that they become the norm for good research practice,” said Dr. Ren Minghui, WHO’s Assistant Director-General UHC/Communicable & Noncommunicable Diseases.

“WHO will work with all stakeholders across relevant sectors to ensure that the actions outlined in the blueprint are implemented, milestones are achieved, and strategic goals are realized, with the ultimate aim of improving the quality of life of and support offered to people living with dementia, their carers, and families,” it stated.

