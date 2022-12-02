WHO and European Union renew partnership for Universal Health Coverage

The World Health Organization (WHO) and the European Commission on Thursday agreed on reinforcing a decade-long collaboration to accelerate the achievement of universal health coverage.

According to the global health agency’s statement, the letter of intent foresees an additional contribution from the European Union (EU) of €125 million for the continuation of WHO’s assistance to its Member States over the next five years, implemented through the Universal Health Coverage Partnership (UHC Partnership).

This will focus on strengthening health systems to make them more resilient and responsive to natural, climate or human-made disasters, it stated.

“Health is a fundamental human right, and universal health coverage is critical for achieving that right. The COVID-19 pandemic has been devastating evidence that Universal Health Coverage is the foundation to resilience and sustainable development for all. That’s true for individuals and families confronting a life-threatening illness, and it’s true for countries—and the whole world—in the face of epidemics and pandemics. I am grateful to the European Union for its strong leadership and longstanding commitment to helping the world achieve Universal Health Coverage,” said Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO Director-General on Thursday.

The partnership with WHO is a key deliverable of the new EU Global Health Strategy adopted by the European Commission on Thursday. Strengthening health systems and advancing universal health coverage worldwide is one of the three key priorities of the Strategy.

“I am delighted to sign today with Dr. Tedros a new contribution of €125 million EU contribution for the period 2023–2027 to our Universal Health Coverage Partnership with the World Health Organization. As COVID-19 dramatically highlighted, resilient health systems and equitable access to health care are key to ensuring individual well-being and identifying and managing public health threats effectively,” said Commissioner for International Partnerships Jutta Urpilainen on Thursday.

In 2011, the UHC Partnership was established by WHO with support from the European Commission to help catalyze action at country level to make health for all a reality.

