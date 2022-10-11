Wacoal India partners with Cancer Patients Aid Association to raise awareness about breast cancer

Wacoal India on Tuesday announced that it is partnering with the Cancer Patients Aid Association (CPAA) as a part of its #WacoalKnowsBreast initiative.

“As part of this initiative, the brand has partnered with the Cancer Patients Aid Association (CPAA), a non-profit organisation addressing cancer through its distinctive philosophy and framework of ‘Total Management of Cancer,’ to donate a portion of funds generated from its October sales,” the company said in a statement on Tuesday.

Every year, the month of October is marked as the month of Breast Cancer Awareness.

According to statistics, every 4 minutes, a woman is diagnosed with breast cancer – the most common cancer occurring among women globally and in India. With breast cancer accounting for 14 percent of cancers in Indian women annually, nearly 1,80,000 women are diagnosed with it in the country, and around 90,000 women die of the disease each year.

“The brand has conceptualised the 3-finger salute/symbol/gesture for the campaign by placing the right hand on the left chest and showing the number 3 with one’s fingers. This stands for the 3-finger self-test one can do to check their breast for lumps, also stands for the alphabet ‘W’ in Wacoal,” lingerie brand from Japan stated on Tuesday.

Furthermore, as part of this activity, like every year, this year too, Wacoal will donate ₹10 on the purchase of every bra (yielding from its online and offline stores across the country) to support the CPAA, the company claimed.

“At Wacoal, we are committed to making a significant difference in every woman’s life by undertaking meaningful initiatives. And with awareness about breast cancer crucial for women not only in India but around the globe, we are proud to associate with a notable organisation such as the CPAA to create a considerable impact in this area. I sincerely hope our sustained efforts and support will reach all those women in need and benefit them,” Pooja Merani, COO-Wacoal India, said in a statement on Tuesday.

