Vitamin Angels India partners with UNICEF for Poshan Maah 2022 to combat under-nutrition in country

Vitamin Angels India on Wednesday announced a partnership with UNICEF India for Poshan Maah 2022. According to the company, keeping in line with the POSHAN Maah campaign by the central government, the goal of the partnership is to implement a comprehensive, unified outreach and awareness program to enhance nutritional content, delivery, outreach, and outcomes with a renewed focus on fostering health, wellness, and immunity to disease and undernutrition.

“During this campaign Vitamin Angel partners have hosted 160 activities on nutrition-related awareness and action across the country, reaching over 100000 people. These include awareness campaigns, screening films and videos on nutritional needs and awareness, Poshan (nutrition) rallies, capacity-building sessions for pregnant women, ASHA workers and other stakeholders on prenatal care and malnutrition, administering Vitamin A and Albendazole supplements for children, community theatre and plays, mass nutrition oath, workshops on balanced diet and more,” the company stated on Thursday.

According to the company, these activities have primarily focused on vulnerable communities with low awareness on nutritional security including pregnant women, women and children, ASHA workers/ ICDS workers/ Anganwadi workers, teachers, community workers and NGO staff, and other key stakeholders in urban and rural slums, tribal communities, schools, panchayat/ district/ state level government representatives and self-help groups.

In January next year, the Poshan Innovation Platform in January 2023 with the aim to combat undernutrition will be launched in the country. The initiative calls for ideas for innovations around Maternal, Infant, and Young Child Nutrition (MIYCN) interventions from across the country, particularly from educational institutions, civil society networks, and businesses, with the potential to transform nutrition delivery services improving the nutritional status of mothers and under-five children. The Poshan Innovation Platform aims to develop continuous sandboxing of ideas, mentoring by experts, and seed funding by the private sector, it stated.

“While the fifth National Family Health Survey (2019-2021) has indicated a slight improvement in undernutrition indicators, several other associated factors like anemia and vitamin A deficiency in children continue to be major challenges, particularly affecting those from socio-economically marginalized groups who lack access to a micronutrient-rich diets. Our partnership with UNICEF India is a huge step to combat the issue of undernutrition in mothers and children. The launch of Poshan Innovation Platform will allow new ideas with proof of concept to emerge, collaborate, scale, and grow. Our goal is to build nutritional equity in the country by building this innovation platform into a sustainable virtual property that continues to fuel and encourage innovations in the sector,” Sunish Jauhari, President, Vitamin Angels India, said in a statement on Thursday.

