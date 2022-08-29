USFDA issues one observation to Aurobindo Pharma subsidiary’s plant

Aurobindo Pharma on Monday said the US health regulator has issued one observation after inspecting a plant owned by its US-based unit. The US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) conducted its Pre-Approval Inspection (PAl) and GMP (Good Manufacturing Practice) inspection from August 22-26 of the Raleigh-based plant which has been set up for manufacturing MOl (Metered Dose Inhalers) and derma products, the Hyderabad-based drug firm said in a regulatory filing.

The plant is owned by Aurolife Pharma LLC, a wholly-owned step-down subsidiary of the company, it added.

“At the end of the inspection, Aurolife has been issued a ‘Form 483’ with 1 observation and the observation is procedural in nature and there are no data integrity issues,” Aurobindo Pharma said as quoted by PTI.

The company will respond to the USFDA within the stipulated timeline, it added.

As per USFDA, Form 483 is issued to a firm’s management at the conclusion of an inspection when the investigator has observed any conditions that in its judgment may constitute violations of the Food Drug and Cosmetic (FD&C) Act and related Acts.

(With inputs from PTI)