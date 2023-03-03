Upasana Kamineni Konidela appointed as Independent Director of Zydus Lifesciences Limited

Zydus Lifesciences Limited on Friday announced the appointment of Upasana Kamineni Konidela as an Independent Director for the first term of five consecutive years with effect from November 29, 2022.

“Through meticulous analysis of Upasana’s skill set, knowledge and experience in Healthcare and Philanthropy, the Nomination and Remuneration Committee (NRC), recommended her appointment for the efficient functioning of the company with her expertise, particularly in the areas of, Human Resources, Corporate Social Responsibility and Information Technology,” the company stated on Friday.

“With a proven track record in the healthcare industry, a strong background in driving business growth and a passion for innovation, Ms. Upasana Kamineni Konidela brings a diverse set of skills, fresh perspectives, and valuable insights. We look forward to her contributions and welcome new ideas to the Board,” Dr. Sharvil Patel, MD of Zydus Lifesciences Limited said in a statement.

Currently, Upasana is making waves in the business world as one of the youngest and most dynamic independent directors in India of a publicly listed company. She strongly believes in building sustainable businesses deeply rooted in social welfare that create a long-term, profound impact.

“I am looking forward to my association with an inclusive, customer-centric, dynamic global organization. I’m optimistic that by pulling the right strategic levers, Zydus Lifesciences Limited will be able to continue to make meaningful differences in the life of consumers through quality healthcare solutions globally. As I take up this challenging yet exciting new role, we will carry on, in tune with the company’s vision of pursuing cutting-edge science for the benefit of society,” Upasana Konidela said in a statement.