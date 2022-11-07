Universal NutriScience appoints Pratin Vete as Chief Executive Officer

Universal NutriScience Pvt. Ltd. on Monday announced the appointment of Pratin Vete as Chief Executive Officer of the company.

Prior to joining Universal NutriScience, Pratin led the 2,000 crore India formulations business at Emcure Pharmaceuticals Ltd., amongst the top 12 bio-pharmaceutical companies in the Indian Pharma Industry.

“As President, he was responsible for strategy and business transformation across multiple therapeutic categories with 3000 strong sales force while navigating through the COVID-19 pandemic. Previously, he led the 1,600cr chronic care business in Cipla with a team of 3,000 people. Pratin held senior positions of increasing responsibilities in Sanofi India; Most notable amongst them being the Commercial Head for the large heritage business and driving it to be the strategic growth driver for the company. He oversaw the Business Excellence function with strong emphasis on Digital tools,” the company stated on Monday.

Pratin holds a B.Sc. in Physics and has pursued his Master of Management Studies with a specialisation in Marketing from the University of Mumbai.

“I am delighted to be a part of the growth journey of UNS which is making commendable contributions to the nutraceuticals industry. My passion for healthcare and experience across therapy areas makes it even more fascinating to partner with a brand that is invested in superior R&D, state-of-the art manufacturing, and evidence-based medicine. Together, we will work towards making UNS the leader of nutraceuticals, bringing holistic healthcare to the country, Pratin Vete stated on Monday.

With over 30 years of experience in the pharmaceutical industry and a strong foundation in business development, strategic planning and implementation, Pratin is a stalwart in his field with the backing of a vast portfolio of large-scale P&L management and commercial orientation, the company stated.

The company also stated that nutraceuticals are the fastest growing segment in the Indian Healthcare scenario and Pratin’s joining will bolster UNS’s commitment towards creating relevant new nutraceutical categories and novel drug delivery systems which will help consumers lead a holistic and healthier life.

“We are delighted to welcome Pratin to the team, whose expertise will help us accelerate the growth and create a stronger positioning for UNS in the nutraceuticals market. His vast experience in leadership roles augurs well with the fast-growing UNS team of professionals. Pratin’s warm and composed nature fits well with UNS’s people-first culture, which will, in turn, help the company to attract, manage, and retain the best talent in the industry,” Dr Shailesh Ayyangar, Chairman of the Board, UNS and Annaswamy Vaidheesh (Director UNS) said in a statement.

