Under PM, India moving towards universal health care with wellness centres, Jan Arogya scheme: Mandaviya

India is moving towards achieving the goal of universal health care under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi through more than 1.5 lakh Ayushman Bharat health and wellness centres, Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said on Thursday.

He was speaking at the inauguration of the ‘One Earth One Health – Advantage Healthcare India 2023′ event held at Mahatma Mandir in Gandhinagar as part of India’s G20 presidency ahead of G20 Health Ministers’ meeting to be held on Friday.

“Under the leadership of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India has been moving steadily towards the goal of sarvodaya, achieving universal health care through more than 1,50,000 health and wellness centres as well as the world’s biggest government funded health insurance scheme the Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojna,” said Mandaviya in his keynote address.

“We are also making consistent efforts to contribute to the global health care ecosystem. Today, India is known as the pharmacy of the world. India is the largest provider of generic medicines with a share of 20 per cent in the global supply. We also contribute around 60 per cent of global vaccines,” the Union Health minister added.

On the occasion, Mandaviya launched the ‘Advantage Health Care India – One Stop Digital Portal For Patient’ and the ‘Workforce Mobility’ portal, which he said will offer a tangible solution to some of the most pressing challenges in the health care sector today.

Elaborating on the Indian health system, he said the country is today supported by a workforce of 1.3 million allopathic doctors, 8 lakh AYUSH doctors and 3.4 million nurses and midwives.

“Through this highly qualified and skilful workforce, India plans to contribute to an organised system of workforce mobility, wherein India’s health care professionals travel to different parts of the world to serve the global community,” he said.

Medical value travel or medical tourism will enable greater knowledge-sharing, sustainable partnerships and increased synergies contributing to building a stronger global health architecture, he asserted.

“We strive to build a more inclusive and equitable world where health care knows no boundaries and where skilled health care professionals can make a difference wherever they are. Our collective efforts will be towards creating a health care ecosystem that embraces the voice of every nation, every citizen and every being,” the Union minister said.

On the occasion, Union AYUSH Minister Sarbananda Sonowal said traditional medicine, specifically AYUSH, has much to offer to the world.

“Today, traditional medicine, specifically AYUSH, has much to offer to the common man, academicians and to the industry and to the entire world. The increasing demand for AYUSH in India and globally can be seen in the rise of the AYUSH industry,” said Sonowal in his address.

The manufacturing industry in AYUSH has been growing at a CAGR of 17 per cent from 2014 to 2020 and the current market size is projected to be USD 23.3 billion, which is indicative of the growing AYUSH ecosystem and its widespread adoption, Sonowal informed.

“Adoption of AYUSH in public health is also gaining momentum, especially after the (COVID) pandemic. We have the potential to be the world leader in the traditional health care sector. With increasing awareness about health and fitness and changing lifestyle, the demand for Ayurveda and its products has increased tremendously at the international level,” he said.

As per a PIB release, Mandaviya, during the day, held various bilateral meetings with the European Union, Germany and Saudi Arabia.

It said the bilateral meeting with the European Union focused on exploring areas of collaboration in fortifying health care systems and enhancing capacities for disease surveillance and capacity building amongst other domains with a particular focus on Ayurveda Telemedicine, clinical trials and research in India for EU-based pharmaceutical companies.

The meeting with Saudi Arabia involved exchange of experiences and best practices on regulatory requirements, joint ventures, technology transfer especially in APIs towards de-risking supply chains and boosting resilience therein, said the release.

Germany and India’s meeting focused on cooperation in the pharmaceutical sector, including drug regulators and in pharmacopeia, ICMR and federal ministry of education and research, strengthening value-based health care through medical value travel, cooperation in traditional medicine, promotion of digital public goods and cooperation in digital health.

The release said future orientation will include cooperation under MoU between ICMR, and German Research Foundation, cooperation under Special arrangement between ICMR and Federal Ministry of Education and Research (BMBF), Germany Delhi under Indo-German S&T Agreement, revision in Minimum Viable Product among others.