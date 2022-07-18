Ujala Cygnus Rainbow Hospital, Agra organises neurosurgical symposium, Neurocon

Ujala Cygnus Rainbow Hospital, Agra held a neurosurgical symposium, Neurocon, in which 15 neurology experts from different parts of the country. According to the hospital’s press statement, the event was organised to raise awareness about brain strokes and deaths associated with it.

The conference was inaugurated by Probal Ghoshal, Executive President, Ujala Cygnus Healthcare, who announced the appointment of Senior Neurosurgeon Dr. RC Mishra as the Director of Institute of Neurosciences.

“Dr. Mishra is always the first person to reach the hospital and is usually the last person to go home from the hospital in the evening. This shows his commitment and determination towards the organization and the community and makes us proud. We extend our warm welcome to Prof (Dr) RC Mishra to the Ujala Cygnus family. He is a veteran in the field of neuroscience and has an enviable record,” Ghoshal said in a statement.

“I have seen brain tumours ruining families. In the last few years, it has grown exponentially. The need of the hour is to take appropriate steps towards its prevention and early diagnosis. This can only be done by creating awareness about this condition,” he added.

Dr. Jaideep Malhotra, Director, Ujala Cygnus Rainbow Hospital of Rainbow Group in Agra, and Dr. Narendra Malhotra congratulated Dr. R C Mishra on being appointed as the Director of Institute of Neurosciences, Ujala Cygnus Group of Hospitals.

“Ujala Cygnus Group is committed to providing top-class medical care facilities to all the sections of the society and it is a matter of pride that we are getting better day by day. Our initiatives in the health sector are for the benefit of the community across North India. This is one of the big initiatives. We are already running our intensive care under top-level guidance and are looking to launch oncology shortly,” Dr. Dinesh Batra, Director, Ujala Cygnus Healthcare Services said,

During Neurocon-2022, experts delivered lectures on various topics related to neurosurgery and neuroscience.