Ujala Cygnus Group of Hospitals partners with 150-bedded Laxmi Hospital in Varanasi

Ujala Cygnus Group of Hospitals on Monday announced that it has now collaborated with 150-bedded multi-speciality centre Laxmi Hospital. According to the company’s press statement, this is the first hospital in Varanasi with which the leading healthcare provider has collaborated, following its standalone specialised surgical and critical unit in Bhelupur, Varanasi.

“The Ujala Cygnus Group will upgrade the existing Laxmi Hospital into a multi-super-speciality hospital by providing world-class secondary and tertiary care facilities in Gastroenterology, Pulmonology, Internal Medicine, Neurology, Nephrology, and Critical Care units,” it stated.

Moreover, they will also include a state-of-the-art radiology department besides launching a 12-bedded dedicated dialysis centre with round-the-clock pharmacy, labs, and ambulance services in the Cygnus Laxmi Hospital, Roadways, Cantt., Varanasi.

“We are pleased to announce that we are collaborating with the prestigious Laxmi Hospital to provide high-quality treatment to the underserved sections of society at an affordable cost. We intend to transform the existing Laxmi Hospital into a multi-super speciality hospital unit with advanced diagnostic and treatment capabilities. The Ujala Cygnus Group of Hospitals will bring its healthcare expertise to the Cygnus Laxmi Hospital in Varanasi and manage its day-to-day operations. This move will assist us in providing secondary and tertiary care to the large population of Varanasi and surrounding areas,” said Dr Shuchin Bajaj, Founder & Director, Ujala Cygnus Group of Hospitals in a statement.

Meanwhile, prior to this collaboration, the Ujala Cygnus Group of Hospitals operated 17 hospitals across India. Ujala Cygnus Group has strategically chosen Tier II and Tier III cities for expansion, in line with its long-term strategy of establishing a significant presence in smaller towns.

“As a healthcare provider, we have a reputation of providing highly affordable care without compromising on quality. Over the past decade, our focus has been on expanding our presence in smaller towns and cities among the under-served populations of the country. Our hospitals in Delhi, Haryana, Jammu & Kashmir, Uttar Pradesh, and Uttarakhand have been instrumental in filling a major void of tertiary care in these areas,” said Probal Ghosal, Chairman, Board of Directors, Ujala Cygnus Group of Hospitals.

“Collaborating with Laxmi Hospital will strengthen our initiative to provide quality and affordable services in one of the most populous states. Now, people will have access to specialised treatment virtually at their doorstep, and they can put an end to the troubles of travelling and extra expense for better treatment in a metro city,” Dr Kulveer Vikram Singh, Unit Head, stated.