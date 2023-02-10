Ujaas collaborates with Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation to work on women’s health in Maharashtra

Ujaas, an Aditya Birla Education Trust initiative, on Friday announced that it has partnered with the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation to work on women’s health and economic empowerment in Maharashtra.

“Through this initiative, Ujaas will work with 100 Women Self–Help Groups (SHG) in rural Maharashtra to help generate income sources for women by providing training to manufacturing cloth pads at Gram Panchayat, schools, Zilha Parishad, Community halls etc. and create awareness, accessibility, and availability of period products for the rural population at affordable prices,” the company said in a statement.

According to a press statement, Ujaas will also empower women with financial literacy and undertake research studies on issues related to women’s health and hygiene.

The SHGs will be trained to manufacture and market cloth sanitary napkins for Online and On ground sales. Moreover, Ujaas will also conduct a workshop to educate the women of SHGs on menstrual health and hygiene management, it added.

Since its inception in December 2021, Ujaas has reached out to 79,447 beneficiaries, conducted 2,070 awareness sessions, and distributed 815,998 menstrual pads, covering 378 Schools across 13 locations, it claimed.

“As Ujaas grows we are proud to forge a meaningful partnership with Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation to work on women’s health and economic empowerment. This work can have an impact not only to empower women through knowledge and financial literacy, but also contribute to the country’s economic growth. Together we want to drive impactful change, provide opportunities for livelihood generation and increase access to hygienic period products to improve women’s health. At Ujaas we make the change one girl at a time,” Advaitesha Birla, Sociopreneur and Founder of Ujaas said on Friday.