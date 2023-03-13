Traffic personnel can now get free ENT screening in Delhi

BLK-Max Super Speciality Hospital on Monday announced that it has commenced free ENT screenings of about 1,000 traffic personnel, who are constantly exposed to high decibels of sound.

This ENT screening will be conducted on every Sunday in the month of March (between 10am-1pm) in the premises of BLK-Max Hospital. Here, traffic personnel who are engaged in busy traffic areas will be examined for any possible health complications arising out of prolonged exposure to harmful decibels of sound.

This initiative by BLK-Max Hospital, to celebrate World Hearing Day and raise awareness about impact of noise on our ears, is in line with WHO’s theme for World Hearing Day “Ear and Hearing Care For All”. World Hearing Day is observed annually on 3rd March.

Also Read Max Healthcare collaborates with Mayo Clinic US, for implementation of global standards of cardiac care in India

The objective of these screenings camps is to identify people who are exposed to harmful-hazardous decibels of sounds for long hours and address/prevent any possible health complications arising out of it. This camp for ENT and audiometry screening focuses on examining traffic personnel as they are exposed to long hours of harmful- hazardous decibels of sounds (70 to 80 decibels) that can cause irreversible damage to their hearing and other health problems.

“With care at the core our objective at Max Healthcare is to address healthcare requirements of people across the country with clinical expertise and community outreach initiatives. This World Hearing Day we are glad to have partnered with the Delhi Traffic police department. While the traffic personnel work all day ensuring smooth traffic movement for the public, as a responsible healthcare provider it is our duty to make sure their healthcare needs are attended to. Hence with this camp we will be able to examine and prevent any noise related complications that our traffic personnel might have. Over next 4 weeks, a large number of traffic policemen will be tested as part of community service by the hospital,” Dr. Brig W.V.B.S. Ramalingam, Senior Director & HOD, ENT & Cochlear Implant, BLK-Max Super Speciality Hospital, said in a statement on Monday.

According to Dr. Ramalingam, noise-induced hearing impairment is the most prevalent irreversible occupational hazard.

“People working in heavy industries, road traffic management, construction, music, airport and similar industries are typically exposed to high sound decibels between 70-110db which clinically comes under medium to high risk level when it comes to hearing damage. Additionally loud noises not only impact hearing ability but also have an adverse effect on overall health,” he added.