Torrent Pharma announces Q2 results; Net profit declines marginally to Rs 312 crore

Torrent Pharmaceuticals on Friday announced its second-quarter results that ended on September 2022. The pharma company reported a marginal decline in its consolidated net profit at Rs 312 crore.

According to the statement, the company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 316 crore in the year-ago period.

Revenue from operations rose to Rs 2,291 crore in the July-September quarter as against Rs 2,137 crore in the year-ago period, Torrent Pharma said in a statement.

According to the company, its domestic revenue stood at Rs 1,224 crore during the period under review.

Meanwhile, the drug firm also reported robust sales across various international markets like the US, and Brazil. Moreover, the company claimed that the growth was aided by performance of new launches.

Shares of the company on Friday ended 0.99 per cent down at Rs 1,578 apiece on the BSE.

