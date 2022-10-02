Today health is not only confined to hospitals, it also focuses on well-being and preventive care: Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan at FE Healthcare Summit

Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan on Friday said that the perspective of primary healthcare has transformed since 2017 as the National Health Policy has led to well-being and preventive care.

During the FE Healthcare Summit on Friday, the Health Secretary explained that since the launch of the Ayushman Bharat scheme in 2018, there has been a paradigm shift in patient care through its various pillars. Features like Health and Wellness Centre, Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY) and Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission have opened new channels to achieve optimum patient care.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi has an aim of opening 1,50,000 Health and Wellness centres and so far we have opened 1,22,000 and those which are left will be finished by December. There are Community Health Officers present at such centre who make sure that patients get all the 12 essential packages which include reproductive health, child care and maternal health,” Bhushan said during the FE Healthcare Summit on Friday.

He also highlighted that recently India’s India Hypertension Control Initiative (IHCI) has won the ‘2022 UN Interagency Task Force, and WHO Special Programme on Primary Health Care Award’ at the UN General Assembly.

IHCI is a collaborative initiative of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), state governments and the World Health Organization-India. The initiative was launched in 2017 and expanded in a phased manner to cover more than 130 districts across 23 states. Reportedly, more than 34 lakh people with hypertension are taking treatment in government health facilities.

The Second Edition of the FE Healthcare Summit also witnessed various in-depth discussions like affordable healthcare, the next frontier for Indian pharma, the post-covid sphere for diagnostics, primary healthcare, and the felicitation ceremony of FE Hospital Awards.

