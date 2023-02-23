This new ‘flesh-eating’ drug is turning people into ‘Zombies’ in United States

In a bizarre incident, a new medication that is being sold on the streets of Philadelphia is causing alarming injuries to the cosumers’ bodies.

According to reports, public health professionals are concerned about its spread. The gruesome impact of xylazine, sometimes known as “tranq”, is wreaking havoc in major US cities. Reportedly, the drug can actually cause the user’s skin to deteriorate just like a zombie.

Fentanyl, an opiate, is combined with Xylazine to create Tranq. It may be purchased for only a few bucks per bag on the street. Reportedly, adding fentanyl lengthens the “hit”.

However, it not only put users into a semi-conscious condition. It also causes the skin to decay. Eschar, a scaly crust of dead tissue formed by open wounds, might necessitate amputation if left untreated.

According to reports, if you overdose, chances of revival are slim. Sometimes, users don’t even respond to naloxone, or Narcan, the most common overdose reversal treatment, making Xylazine deadly.

According to media reports, users of the illicit substance are not happy. People who have used the “zombie drug” said that it has killed “any kind of joy” that came with getting high.

Xylazine induces sedative-like symptoms, such as excessive sleepiness and respiratory depression, as well as open sores that, after repeated exposure, can become serious and spread quickly.

Anybody using drugs in this way is considerably more likely to suffer injury, such as sexual assault or getting hit by a car.