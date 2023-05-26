There can be no laxity with the quality of our pharmaceutical products: Health Minister Mandaviya

Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Friday emphasised that if we want to continue being ‘Pharmacy of the World’, there can be no laxity with the quality of our pharmaceutical products.

While addressing the 8th International Conference on Pharma and Medical Device Sector, Mandaviya also maintained that other than high-quality, the products also need to be affordable and competitive in the global market.

Earlier this week, the central government made tests mandatory for cough syrups before they are exported. The developments come after Indian-made cough syrups were linked to the deaths of dozens of children in Gambia and Uzbekistan.

