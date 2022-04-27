Teleradiology Solutions, AMTZ collaborate to provide teleradiology services for government sector

Teleradiology Solutions (TRS), a leading global provider of remote radiology services, today announced that it has signed an agreement with Andhra Med Tech Zone (AMTZ) to establish a hub in the Zone to provide teleradiology services for the government sector. The agreement was signed by Dr Jitendar Kumar Sharma, MD & CEO, AMTZ, and Kishor Joshi, Chief Business Officer, TRS, in the presence of senior management from both the organizations. The hub will also provide innovative AI and teleradiology services by expert radiologists.

Through this hub, AMTZ and TRS will reach out to pan-India government hospitals and state-wide rural health centers including those under the National Health Mission (NHM). This will also include public sector undertakings with hospitals where TRS will provide remote radiology services.

To ensure that all this radiologic data is archived in a central location for all government hospitals across India, a health cloud is conceptualized so that research institutions may use the data to conduct research projects. “While also providing innovative AI based healthcare solutions in the field of remote radiology through our bespoke technology platform RADSpa, this collaboration will help develop a faster adoption of current generation technologies,” said Kishor Joshi, Chief Business Officer, TRS.

“The agreement between TRS and AMTZ enables the latter to onboard government and public sector organizations which can benefit from a complete range of diagnostics through a single portal, including teleradiology, image storage and sharing and comprehensive reporting solutions,” added Joshi.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Arjun Kalyanpur, CEO & Chief Radiologist, TRS said “Our collaboration with AMTZ is in alignment with Teleradiology Solutions mission to bring high quality diagnostics to areas of need. This is in keeping with the vision of the National Digital Health Mission (NDHM). Our presence in AMTZ’s vibrant Pyramed, a symbol of its creative and futuristic approach to the advancement of medical technology, gives fresh impetus to our initiatives to bring telehealth services, which are the future of healthcare, to remote areas throughout our country.”

Dr Jitendra Sharma, MD & CEO, AMTZ highlighted that it will be easier to integrate Health Services delivery with industry promotion with this initiative. Computational methods, analytics and data science approach will help provide indigenous MedTech products such as CT Scanner, MRIs with fully integrated reporting, storage and analytical services.

He further added, “Teleradiology is an example of the successful use of medical technology to deliver high quality radiology diagnostics to areas of need. Using a hub and spoke model, Teleradiology enables immediate reporting of emergency scans in critical conditions and also provides radiology reporting services to locations where there are no radiologists available”. AMTZ is one of the world’s largest medical technology manufacturing clusters with over 100 companies working on research, development and production of life saving medical devices.

Founded in 2002 by two Yale trained doctors, Teleradiology Solutions provides a platform for radiologists to converge for remote reading of real time cases through its platform and also conceptualized a business model for teleradiology in India. The company currently provides teleradiology services to over 150 hospitals globally including the United States, Singapore, Maldives, Saudi Arabia, Nepal, and Africa.