Synapsica appoints Dr. Nina Kottler on Advisory Board

Dr. Nina Kottler, Associate Chief Medical Officer for Clinical Artificial Intelligence at Radiology Partners has joined Synapsica, India’s AI radiology reporting company as a member of its Advisory Board, the company announced on Wednesday.

With over 16 years of experience in emergency radiology and a strong background in applied mathematics and optimization theory, Dr Nina Kottler, MD, MS, has been using imaging informatics to improve quality and drive value in radiology. Dr.Kottler is the associate CMO for Clinical AI and VP of Clinical Operations at Radiology Partners (RP).

She leads RP’s Data Science and Analytics division, whilst overseeing clinical AI for the practice. Dr. Kottler also developed and works in Radiology Partners’ remote imaging division, Matrix, and serves internally on their AI, IT, Leadership,and Culture support boards and their Belonging Council.

Externally, Dr Kottler chaired the Population Subcommittee of the ACR DSI’s non-interpretive panel and served on the ACR Informatics Commission and RSNA Radiology Informatics Committee (RadLex Steering Committee). Not only this, in 2018, Dr.Kottler received the Trailblazer Award – an award recognizing a pioneering female leader in the field of imaging informatics.

” I am thrilled to have Dr. Nina Kottler onboard. Her scientific articles and seminar speeches are a treasure of knowledge for AI firms in the radiology space. Having her on our advisory board gives me new levels of confidence and energy. I believe her vast industry experience will help us achieve our goals much sooner than expected,” Meenakshi Singh, Co-Founder & CEO of Synapsica said in a statement.

“I am excited to join a team so deeply entrenched in diversity. Founded and led by a woman, Synapsica has created a unique niche in the AI market. In my advisory role, I hope to help drive Synapsica’s mission of using AI in the MRI space, where automation is of utmost necessity to improve diagnosing speed and accuracy; and also enable them to thrive in a complex and evolving market,” Kottler said in a statement.