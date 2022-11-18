Swedish Med-tech firm C-RAD sets up centre for precision radiotherapy in Faridabad

Swedish med-tech company C-RAD on Thursday announced that it has established its first-ever Experience Center in Faridabad. According to the company’s statement, the centre is set up as a joint project with its India partner Marrsis Disha, the facility and it will train and upskill clinical professionals in precision radiotherapy.

“It will offer first-hand experience of C-RAD’s SGRT technologies and hands-on opportunities to explore how these can impact outcomes in cancer patients undergoing radiation therapy. SGRT is a tattoo-free alternative for patients who require radiation therapy. The technology uses advanced 3D camera technology to track and monitor patient movements during set-up and treatment,” the company said in a statement.

According to the company, the centre is equipped with a C-RAD Catalyst+ HD system with a complete software suite, including modules for respiratory gating, patient setup, and positioning, and motion monitoring.

The Medtech company claims that it demonstrates accurate patient setup prior to the treatment and continuous monitoring of patients during a treatment fraction. The technology provides accuracy and safety for the patient to support high precision treatment techniques as well as efficiency in a complex treatment workflow, it stated.

Meanwhile, the SGRT technology allows the positioning of cancer patients with very high accuracy in the treatment beam.

According to the company, it uses 3D cameras and sophisticated software that computes in real-time the deviation of the actual position versus the desired position of the patient and the tumor.

SGRT tremendously increases safety and efficiency in advanced radiation therapy by protecting healthy tissue from exposure, it claimed.

Moreover, the company also focused on the technology was initially focused on breast cancer patients, but now is being used for the majority of cancer patients – if not all – that are receiving radiation therapy. SGRT is fast emerging worldwide from being a niche solution to a mainstream standard of care in cancer treatment.