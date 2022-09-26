Suresh Pattathil elected as OPPI’s new president

The Organisation of Pharmaceutical Producers of India (OPPI) has elected Suresh Pattathil as its next President on Monday. According to the pharma body, the term is for a period of two years and is effective from September 26, 2022.

Suresh Pattathil is the Managing Director and General Manager, Allergan, an AbbVie Company.

“He is responsible for commercial operations in India & South Asia markets. With more than 30 years of experience in the pharmaceutical industry, Suresh has held several senior management positions in companies such as Pfizer, Schering Plough, MSD and Ferring,” the OPPI said in a statement on Monday.

“I am honored to take this responsibility at this critical juncture for healthcare in the country. Health today, has become a priority for the government, and OPPI, as an association, focused on research and innovation, is working towards solving some of the most pressing healthcare needs. I look forward to making a difference to patients and the industry as OPPI works with the government to enable healthcare access. I thank the members of OPPI’s Executive Committee who selected me for this role,” Suresh Pattathil said on Monday.

Suresh takes over from S Sridhar, MD Pfizer India Limited, who has been with the association since 2021.

“It has been my honour to serve as the President at OPPI for the past year and a half driving forth its vision and mission of bolstering innovation and R&D in India’s emerging healthcare sector. As I move on, I pass on the baton to my colleague Mr Suresh Pattathil, who I am sure would steer OPPI in the right direction of enabling research and collaborations, thus build the pharmaceutical sector with his insights and great contributions. I wish him all the best and sincerely hope to see OPPI soar to great heights of success under his able guidance,” S Sridhar, said while welcoming Suresh as President.

Suresh was the Chief Executive Officer for Ferring Pharmaceuticals India with responsibility for Commercial operations, Research and Development center, and setting up a pilot plant and manufacturing facility in Hyderabad.

He has broad experience in both specialties as well as mass therapeutic areas and in launching global products successfully in India, the the Pharma body stated on Monday.

