Surendran Chemmenkotil to join as CEO of Metropolis Healthcare Limited

Metropolis Healthcare Limited on Friday announced that Surendran Chemmenkotil will join as its Chief Executive Officer (CEO).

“He is a seasoned leader with 34 years of rich and diverse experience across consumer-facing companies such as Xerox India Limited and Bharti Airtel Limited. Surendran will be joining Metropolis after a robust and successful stint as Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Airtel Networks Ltd, Nigeria, a leading telecommunications company in Nigeria. He comes with a vast experience across geographies, functions, and businesses to his credit,” the company said in a statement on Friday.

Surendran began his career as a Customer Engineer at Xerox India Limited and was elevated to the rank of the Head of Outsource and Customer Satisfaction at national level. He then joined Bharti Airtel Limited., in 2003 and has worked across several verticals and in different roles across the country.

“I am extremely pleased to be associated with Metropolis, a company that has been built on strong values, capabilities, and market leadership across markets. I am excited to build on Metropolis’s strong foundation of being a respected healthcare brand trusted by clinicians and patients. I am hopeful of furthering the strength of the Metropolis Brand with all stakeholders,” Surendran Chemmenkotil said on Friday.

He was the CEO of Airtel Northeast and Assam Circle and then moved in as CEO of Karnataka circle, which is Airtel’s flagship market, heading Mobile, Broadband and Enterprise lines of business between 2013-2015.

“With this stellar and consistent performance in various roles across geographies within India, Mr. Surendran was selected as the Managing Director & CEO for Airtel Networks, Nigeria which is the biggest market for Airtel Africa. Surendran will be joining Metropolis Healthcare Limited as CEO, effective from 2nd January 2023. We believe his rigorous execution skills, keen ability to build strong teams and skill in building consumer services businesses will be critical in building Metropolis 3.0 as a strong and a preferred consumer brand,” the company stated.

On the education front, Mr. Surendran holds a Bachelor of Engineering with specialisation in Electronics and Power from Regional Engineering College, Nagpur and MBA from Annamalai University.

“In line with the strategy to build Metropolis as a strong consumer healthcare brand, we are delighted to onboard the New CEO Mr. Surendran Chemmenkotil. Metropolis has been built on a strong foundation of accuracy, ethics, and empathy and has a strong vision for the future as a tech ready consumer brand, and I believe that Surendran is the right candidate to deliver the next phase of growth and ensure sustainable value creation for stakeholders. With over three and a half decades of experience, he will be instrumental in helping us cement our leadership position across our core markets and increase our market share & brand positioning across geographies for Metropolis. The board and I warmly welcome Surendran as the CEO and part of leadership team of Metropolis and wish him good luck in partnering with me to drive the Metropolis 3.0 strategy” – Ameera Shah, Managing Director, Metropolis Healthcare Limited said on Friday.

