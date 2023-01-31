scorecardresearch
Budget 2023-24: Stock and Company Impact Analysis
Earlier, Sun Pharma had paid interim dividend of ₹7 per share for the previous financial year 2021-22.

Written by Health Desk
Sun Pharma reports rise in net profit by 5 percent to Rs. 2,166 crore yoy in Q3FY22
According to Refinitiv IBES data, analysts, on average, had expected the company to report a profit of 21.26 billion rupees. (File)

Sun Pharma on Tuesday reported a better-than-expected 5.2% rise in third-quarter profit on Tuesday. According to the company, this growth was driven by higher sales of its specialty drugs.

The company‘s revenue from operations came in at ₹11,241 crore for the period under review. This is an increase of 14% from ₹9,863 crore clocked in the last year period.

The company has reported an EBITDA at ₹3,003.7 crore, with margins at 26.7%.

The company’s board has also declared an interim dividend of ₹7.50 for the financial year ending on 31 March, 2023.

First published on: 31-01-2023 at 14:47 IST