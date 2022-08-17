StanPlus partners with Narayana Hrudayalaya to extend emergency medical response in Bengaluru

StanPlus recently announced its partnership with Narayana Hrudayalaya Ltd to manage its ambulance services and provide ambulance care to critical cases in less than 15 minutes. According to the company’s press statement, the partnership entails deploying advanced life support and basic life support in Narayana Health’s Narayana Institute of Cardiac Sciences and Mazumdar Shaw Medical Center within the Health City campus catering to over 1250 beds.

Additionally, StanPlus has also partnered with Sakra World Hospital, Fortis Hospital – Cunningham, Fortis Hospitals Bannerghatta, Sparsh Super specialty Hospital, 7 of Bangalore’s tier-1 hospitals to ensure that the Red ambulances and trained paramedics can reach critical patients in less than 15 minutes.

“Narayana Health City is equipped with world-class services and facilities to ensure seamless patient care. To further this effort, we are elated to announce our partnership with StanPlus to handle our emergency response services and ambulance care. We are certain that StanPlus’s expertise in the segment and Prabhdeep’s vision to deploy state-of-the-art equipment and trained paramedics will help us extend the quality and timely care to our patients,” Dr. Nitin Manjunath, Facility Director, Narayana Health City said in a statement.

The company claims that it has 44 red ambulances and 100 ambulances deployed via multiple aggregators. The company is also planning to station 25 more ambulances making it a total of over 160 red ambulances in Bangalore, it said.

”We at StanPlus realised that the Indian healthcare infrastructure, even though making noticeable strides, still lacks awareness about the emergency medical response. We started working towards fixing this gap and provide a platform that offers quality EMS that can help save lives in a timely manner. We are elated to announce and share that with our partnership with Narayana Health City, we have managed to cover a significant area of Bangalore and are ensuring that ambulances reach critical areas before 15 minutes.“ Added Srikant Subudhi, Regional Head and AVP, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu at StanPlus,” Dr. Nitin Manjunath, Facility Director, Narayana Health City said in a statement.

The company through its network of partnering hospitals covers Bommasandra, the electronic city area in addition to Bellandur through the Bannerghatta Road region while also serving the core area of Bangalore city.